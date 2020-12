LIFE IN A YEAR Movie trailer

LIFE IN A YEAR (2020) - Official Movie trailer - Plot synopsis: A 17-year-old boy (Jaden Smith) with a promising future, reevaluates his future plans when he falls for Isabelle (Cara Delevingne), a girl from the wrong side of the tracks that flips his world upside down.

After learning she is dying, he shifts his focus to give her their entire life together, in the year she has left.

Live in the moment!

Love every moment!