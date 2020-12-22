Truck driver criticises government over handling of border closure
Crisis talks with France will continue in an effort to resume trade flowsacross the Channel, amid warnings that the border must be running again byWednesday to avoid disruption to food supplies.
More than 1,500 lorries arebacked up in Kent, unable to make the crossing to France, with drivers havingspent a second night sleeping in their cabs.