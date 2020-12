Stimulus package approved Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:52s - Published 3 minutes ago Congress agrees on three main initiatives for working America. Congress agrees on three main initiatives for working America. 0

EXPECTED HEADING INTO THE LASTFEW DAYS OF 2020.THIS MORNING, HELP IS ON THE WAYTO AMERICANS, BATTERED BY THEPANDEMIC.OVERNIGHT, CONGRESS PASSED A900-BILLION DOLLAR STIMULUSPACKAGE...IT'S A SLIMMED DOWNVERSION OF WHAT WE SAW EARLIERTHIS YEAR...BUT IT WILL GETMONEY IN MOST PEOPLE'S POCKETS.HERE ARE THE THREE BIGGEST PARTSOF THE BILL.IT WILL EXTEND THE MORATORIUM ONEVICTIONS NATIONWIDE.IT WILL ADD A 300 DOLLAR JOBLESSBENEFIT AND IT WILL GIVE 600DOLLARS TO MANY AMERICANSDIRECTLY.THE BILL, WHICH HAS BEEN UP FORDEBATE FOR MONTHS...IS MEANT TOBE A LIFELINE, BECAUSE AFTER AREBOUND THIS SUMMER...THEECONOMY HAS TAKEN A DOWNTURN INTHE LAST QUARTER OF THE YEAR.CONGRESS ALSO APPROVED ARESOLUTION TO KEEP THEGOVERNMENT FUNDED FOR ANOTHERWEEK.LAWMAKERS WANT TO USE THAT T