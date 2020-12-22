Having tough holiday conversations

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 1 minute ago

If you're staying home, there are plenty of other ways you can stay connected with loved ones like hosting a virtual gathering.

a record number of holiday travelers.

Before you get to your destination or welcome loved ones to your home, though... madelyne is going to tell us some things you should consider.

One of them being... a tough conversation.

It's something i think everyone needs to have this year before gathering with friends and family for the holidays.

Because not everyone is comfortable with some of the things you might be okay with.

For example... how many people will be there and are masks going to be worn?

Those are some of the questions you need to ask.

Of course, the cdc urges everyone who may be celebrating to avoid large crowds and stay six feet away from one another.

One doctor at mayo clinic stresses the importance of sticking to your values and be clear with your loved ones about what those values are.

If you don't want to take the risk of spreading covid?

He says to avoid having an argument...

He says to avoid having an argument... "sometimes, you know, we can be pleasantly surprised.

They may be understanding, on the same page with us, as well.

But other times, they may not understand, and that may cause some friction."

< > he explains having that conversation the earlier the better.

Another piece of advice he has is remember to be empathetic when you're talking about your decision.

If you choose to stay home... there are plenty of other ways you can still stay connected with your loved ones and celebrate...