World's First Motorcycle Airbag Jeans

A company has shown off what they say are the world's first Motorcycle Airbag Jeans.

The garment deploys if the rider is thrown from their vehicle.

Moses Shahrivar, founder of Mo'Cycle & The Designer of the Jeans, explains β€œthe majority of all injuries in a motorcycle accident occurs to the lower body" "the Airbag Jeans offer airbag protection for new areas on the lower body that previously has been unprotected." β€œThe Airbag Jeans are under development; the 1st mechanical prototype works and we are working on the 2nd electronic prototype." "We will be close to launch when we have made the 3rd Ce approved prototype.”