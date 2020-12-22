World's First Motorcycle Airbag Jeans

A company has shown off what they say are the world's first Motorcycle Airbag Jeans.

The garment deploys if the rider is thrown from their vehicle.

Moses Shahrivar, founder of Mo'Cycle & The Designer of the Jeans, explains “the majority of all injuries in a motorcycle accident occurs to the lower body" "the Airbag Jeans offer airbag protection for new areas on the lower body that previously has been unprotected." “The Airbag Jeans are under development; the 1st mechanical prototype works and we are working on the 2nd electronic prototype." "We will be close to launch when we have made the 3rd Ce approved prototype.”