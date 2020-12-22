Bono, Pharrell Williams and Halsey join Sing 2 cast
Bono, Pharrell Williams and Halsey join Sing 2 cast
Bono, Halsey, Pharrell Williams, Bobby Cannavale, Letitia Wright, Eric Andre and Chelsea Peretti will...
