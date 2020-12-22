Bono, Pharrell Williams and Halsey join Sing 2 cast



Related videos from verified sources Pharrell Williams launches podcast company



The Happy singer has announced his new company, OTHERtoneMedia, and he has tasked himself with launching the platform's very first podcast, OTHERtonewith Pharrell, Scott, and Fam-Lay - a spin-off from.. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published 3 weeks ago Pharrell Williams Launches Non-Profit Black Ambition



Pharrell Williams Launches Non-Profit Black Ambition. Black American seeks to support Black and Latino entrepreneurs who are launching start-ups in tech, design, healthcare and consumer products... Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:17 Published on December 3, 2020 Pharrell Williams launches non-profit initiative for Black and Latinx entrepreneurs



Pharrell Williams has launched a non-profit initiative in a bid to address systematic inequality faced by Black and Latinx people. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:56 Published on December 3, 2020