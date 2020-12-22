'India has a rich legacy in science & innovation': PM Modi at IISF inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India has a rich legacy in science, technology and innovation.

He added that with the national education policy the focus is now on research and application.

PM Modi was speaking at the India International Science Festival via video conferencing.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan was also present at the event.

Our tech industry is at the forefront of solving global problems. We look at the past with pride but we want an even better future," he said.

"Structural reforms are being made in Indian education system.

After three long decades, India got the national educational policy.

The focus was earlier on textbooks, but now it is on research and application.

The policy is also focusing on making available a pool of top-quality teachers," he added.