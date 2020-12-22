Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'India has a rich legacy in science & innovation': PM Modi at IISF inauguration

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:19s - Published
'India has a rich legacy in science & innovation': PM Modi at IISF inauguration

'India has a rich legacy in science & innovation': PM Modi at IISF inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India has a rich legacy in science, technology and innovation.

He added that with the national education policy the focus is now on research and application.

PM Modi was speaking at the India International Science Festival via video conferencing.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan was also present at the event.

"India has a rich legacy in science, technology and innovation.

Our tech industry is at the forefront of solving global problems. We look at the past with pride but we want an even better future," he said.

"Structural reforms are being made in Indian education system.

After three long decades, India got the national educational policy.

The focus was earlier on textbooks, but now it is on research and application.

The policy is also focusing on making available a pool of top-quality teachers," he added.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

India running mission to achieve success in deep sea area: PM Modi [Video]

India running mission to achieve success in deep sea area: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended India International Science Festival (IISF) 2020. He attended the event via video conferencing on December 22. Addressing at the event PM Modi said, "The way we have achieved success in the space sector, the same we have to achieve success in the area of deep sea. In this direction, India is running the Deep Ocean Mission." "The government of India stands ready to address any challenge and improve the research environment," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:00Published
PM Modi hails Indian scientists for 'path breaking' research [Video]

PM Modi hails Indian scientists for 'path breaking' research

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended India International Science Festival (IISF) 2020. He attended the event via video conferencing on December 22. Addressing the event, PM Modi said, "India has a rich legacy in science, technology and innovation. Our scientists have done path-breaking research. Our tech industry is at the forefront of solving global problems but India wants to do more."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:35Published

Harsh Vardhan (Delhi politician) Harsh Vardhan (Delhi politician) Indian politician

Hyderabad Air Cargo gears up for COVID vaccine logistics [Video]

Hyderabad Air Cargo gears up for COVID vaccine logistics

GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo preparing to handle export and import of the COVID-19 vaccines. The logistical arrangements for shipping of the vaccines are underway. General Manager (operations) of GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo, Purushottam Singh Thakur said, "We've upgraded our infrastructure and enhanced capacity. We can also scale up infrastructure in the shortest possible time." The development of COVID-19 vaccine is at the advance stages. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had also hinted that the vaccine could be available by January 2021.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published
'Govt is alert, no need to panic': Harsh Vardhan on COVID strain in UK [Video]

'Govt is alert, no need to panic': Harsh Vardhan on COVID strain in UK

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan during a press conference on December 21 on the new strain of coronavirus in UK urged people to not create panic. He said, "The government is alert. There is no need to panic."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published

Related news from verified sources

India has data, demography, demand, democracy to achieve world-class scientific solutions: PM Narendra Modi at IISF

PM Modi also said that India has a rich legacy in science, technology and innovation. 
Zee News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

AMU alumni represent India's heritage, culture: PM Modi [Video]

AMU alumni represent India's heritage, culture: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address in the Centenary celebration event of Aligarh Muslim University said that history of education attached to AMU buildings is India's valuable heritage. He..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:11Published
India International Science Festival-2020 to start from Dec 22: Harsh Vardhan [Video]

India International Science Festival-2020 to start from Dec 22: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on December 21 held a press conference on India International Science Festival-2020. Harsh Vardhan informed that Science Festival will start December 22 and will..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:02Published
Need to work together to ensure timely roll-out of 5G: PM Modi at India Mobile Congress [Video]

Need to work together to ensure timely roll-out of 5G: PM Modi at India Mobile Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended virtual inaugural ceremony of 'India Mobile Congress 2020' on December 08. At the ceremony, PM Modi said, "It is due to your innovation and efforts that the world..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published