Britain says food plentiful despite freight halt Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:56s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:56s - Published Britain says food plentiful despite freight halt Britain told shoppers food was plentiful on Tuesday despite freight routes to mainland Europe remaining cut off, and people should not worry about supermarkets running out in the last few days before their traditional Christmas feast. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like