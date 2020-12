‘Corona’ Cards! Sisters Invent Covid Inspired Board Game During Lockdown! Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:02s - Published 2 minutes ago ‘Corona’ Cards! Sisters Invent Covid Inspired Board Game During Lockdown! Lockdown helped one set of sisters create a covid themed game that’s now become popular all over Germany. Buzz60’s Lenneia Batiste has their story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like