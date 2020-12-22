The Royals Might Have Their Christmas Plans Canceled

Global  
 

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:02s
The pandemic is affecting everyone, even those who are royal.

Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.


