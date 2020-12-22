Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India has become active in hosting 'hackathons': PM Modi

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:50s - Published
India has become active in hosting 'hackathons': PM Modi

India has become active in hosting 'hackathons': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended India International Science Festival (IISF) 2020.

He attended the event via video conferencing on December 22.

Addressing at the event PM Modi said, "All our efforts are aimed at making India the most trustworthy centre for scientific learning.

At the same time, we want our scientific community to share and grow with the best of global talent.

No wonder India has become active in hosting hackathons."


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

India running mission to achieve success in deep sea area: PM Modi [Video]

India running mission to achieve success in deep sea area: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended India International Science Festival (IISF) 2020. He attended the event via video conferencing on December 22. Addressing at the event PM Modi said, "The way we have achieved success in the space sector, the same we have to achieve success in the area of deep sea. In this direction, India is running the Deep Ocean Mission." "The government of India stands ready to address any challenge and improve the research environment," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:00Published
'India has a rich legacy in science & innovation': PM Modi at IISF inauguration [Video]

'India has a rich legacy in science & innovation': PM Modi at IISF inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India has a rich legacy in science, technology and innovation. He added that with the national education policy the focus is now on research and application. PM Modi was speaking at the India International Science Festival via video conferencing. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan was also present at the event. "India has a rich legacy in science, technology and innovation. Our tech industry is at the forefront of solving global problems. We look at the past with pride but we want an even better future," he said. "Structural reforms are being made in Indian education system. After three long decades, India got the national educational policy. The focus was earlier on textbooks, but now it is on research and application. The policy is also focusing on making available a pool of top-quality teachers," he added.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:19Published
PM Modi hails Indian scientists for 'path breaking' research [Video]

PM Modi hails Indian scientists for 'path breaking' research

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended India International Science Festival (IISF) 2020. He attended the event via video conferencing on December 22. Addressing the event, PM Modi said, "India has a rich legacy in science, technology and innovation. Our scientists have done path-breaking research. Our tech industry is at the forefront of solving global problems but India wants to do more."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:35Published

Related videos from verified sources

AMU alumni represent India's heritage, culture: PM Modi [Video]

AMU alumni represent India's heritage, culture: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address in the Centenary celebration event of Aligarh Muslim University said that history of education attached to AMU buildings is India's valuable heritage. He..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:11Published
India-Vietnam leaders exchanged views on bilateral, regional and global issues: MEA [Video]

India-Vietnam leaders exchanged views on bilateral, regional and global issues: MEA

MEA, Secretary East, Riva Ganguly on today's virtual summit between Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the both countries exchanged views on..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Vietnam important pillar of India's Act East Policy: PM Modi at virtual summit [Video]

Vietnam important pillar of India's Act East Policy: PM Modi at virtual summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual summit with the Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc on December 21. "Vietnam is an important pillar of India's Act East Policy and vital partner of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:17Published