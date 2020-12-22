India has become active in hosting 'hackathons': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended India International Science Festival (IISF) 2020. He attended the event via video conferencing on December 22. Addressing at the event PM Modi said, "The way we have achieved success in the space sector, the same we have to achieve success in the area of deep sea. In this direction, India is running the Deep Ocean Mission." "The government of India stands ready to address any challenge and improve the research environment," he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India has a rich legacy in science, technology and innovation. He added that with the national education policy the focus is now on research and application. PM Modi was speaking at the India International Science Festival via video conferencing. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan was also present at the event. "India has a rich legacy in science, technology and innovation. Our tech industry is at the forefront of solving global problems. We look at the past with pride but we want an even better future," he said. "Structural reforms are being made in Indian education system. After three long decades, India got the national educational policy. The focus was earlier on textbooks, but now it is on research and application. The policy is also focusing on making available a pool of top-quality teachers," he added.
