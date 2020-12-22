Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:02s - Published 1 minute ago

Apple self-driving car to hit the market in 2024, what is so special about it?|Oneindia News

The first Apple car may arrive in 2024.

Apple is said to be changing its strategy for Project Titan yet again.

Project Titan is the Apple Car project which originally set out to build a unique autonomous electric car, but then the scope of the project was paired back to a self-driving car system.

Now, Reuters reports that Apple is back on track for developing its own branded car which could arrive in 2024 with a breakthrough battery technology which has been described as next level.

