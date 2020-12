When Berlin-based businesswoman Marina Wessolowski arrived in South Africa earlier this month, she was hoping to spend Christmas with her family and friends before returning home next month to her cosmetic distribution firm.

Like many around the world — and many great-grandmothers — Queen Elizabeth had to forgo annual festive family gatherings.

Anthony Quinn Warner triggered the bomb that rocked Nashville and took his life on Christmas morning. Authorities are trying to find answers.

Singer Jessie J spent Christmas in the hospital, deaf and unable to walk, with a disease that has no cure. Jessie J suffers from Meniere's disease ... an..

Lori Loughlin may have missed spending Christmas with her family but the good news ... she's only 3 days late 'cause she was just released from prison. The "Full..

South Africa express their "ongoing commitment" to supporting the Black Lives Matter movement as players raise their fists before the first Test against Sri..

South Africa's Covid-19 spike has taken the country to more than 1 million confirmed cases on Sunday and President Cyril Ramaphosa called an emergency meeting of..

South Africa businesses take advantage of COVID-19 lockdown Boutique hotels and high-end restaurants have folded, and thousands of people are out of work.