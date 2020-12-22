India has become active in hosting 'hackathons': PM Modi

Global  
 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended India International Science Festival (IISF) 2020.

He attended the event via video conferencing on December 22.

Addressing at the event PM Modi said, "All our efforts are aimed at making India the most trustworthy centre for scientific learning.

At the same time, we want our scientific community to share and grow with the best of global talent.

No wonder India has become active in hosting hackathons."


