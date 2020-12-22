India running mission to achieve success in deep sea area: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended India International Science Festival (IISF) 2020.
He attended the event via video conferencing on December 22.
Addressing at the event PM Modi said, "The way we have achieved success in the space sector, the same we have to achieve success in the area of deep sea.
In this direction, India is running the Deep Ocean Mission." "The government of India stands ready to address any challenge and improve the research environment," he added.