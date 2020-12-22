Video Credit: WFFT - Published 9 minutes ago

ALDI and Instacart are will now offer a third online purchasing option for Hoosier SNAP users.

SNAP recipients in Indiana may now purchase online at ALDI grocery stores

Ald is now working in partnership with instacart.

They join amazon and walmart, which were approved for online purchases earlier this year.

Snap participants are automatically eligible to participate in this program