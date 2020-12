Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:37s - Published 3 days ago

Standing Cat Gets Clean in Shower

Occurred on March 2019 / RussiaInfo from Licensor: "My name is Rita and my cat is Mars.

I took him off the street when he was a kitten.

Now he thinks I'm his mom.

He loves to swim, walk and do whatever, provided that I will be there to protect him."