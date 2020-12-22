Global  
 

Meet the pampered pooch whose owner has built him his own Santa Grotto - complete with a stack of presents worth £2,000.Owner Alisa Thorne, 52, spent a week turning her garden summer house into a Winter Wonderland for her six-month-old pup Fabio.She spared no expense on gifts for the lucky pup including a custom-made Swarovski crystal bowtie worth £600 and a £130 Cavalli onesie to add to his 800 item 'fur-dorbe'.This compilation was created on the 22nd December 2020.


