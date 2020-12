Circa Casino and Resort makes changes ahead of NYE celebrations Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:46s - Published 2 minutes ago Circa Casino and Resort makes changes ahead of NYE celebrations Just before New Years Eve - Circa Resort and Casino in downtown will open its hotel tower and rooftop lounge. Today we're getting a sneak peek. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend DOWNTOWN WILL OPEN ITS HOTELTOWER AND ROOFTOP LOUNGE.TODAY- WE'RE GETTING ASNEAK PEEK.13 ACTION NEWS ANCHOR MARISSAKYNASTON JOINS US LIVE FROMDOWNTOWN WITH MORE.CIRCA ALREADY CHANGED THELANDSCAPE OF DOWNTOWN- AND NEXTWEEK- IT WILL OFFICIALLY OPENITS HOTEL TOWER-THIS INCLUDES OVER 500 ROOMSAND SUITES- AS WELL AS THEROOFTOP LOUNGE.OF COURSE ITS THE TALLEST TOWERNORTH OF THE STRIP- SO THEROOMS AND LOUNGE WILL HAVEVIEWS OF THE LAS VEGAS VALLEY.THE OPENING OF THE TOWER COMES-AS MANY TRADITIONAL NEW YEARSEVENTS HAVE BEEN CANCELEDACROSS THE VALLEY- BECAUSE OFTHE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC.BUT CIRCA OWNER DEREK STEVENSHAS BEEN OPTIMISTIC.PEOPLE GET BACK TO WORK."THIS PROJECT IS CLEARLY MYLARGEST PROJECT THAT MYBROTHER AND I HAVE BEENINVOLVED WITH AND I THINK IT'SEVEN MORE SPECIAL WITH WHAT'SHAPPENING IN 2020 BECAUSE WE'REIN A COMMUNITY THAT NEEDS JOBSAMAZING TO SEE HOW MUCH EMOTIONIS COMING OUT WHEN THEY CAN GETBACK TO WORK"WE CHECKED THE WEBSITE THISMORNING AND ROOMS START ATABOUT 300 DOLLARS ANIGHT.BUT THERE'S A DEAL FOR GUESTSWHO BOOKA ROOM ON OPENING DAY- THEHOTEL IS OFFERING TWOCOMPLIMENTARY NIGHTS FOR THE"WORLD'S EARLIEST CHECK-IN"BEGINNING THE DAY AFTERCHRISTMAS.MK- 13AN.





You Might Like