U.S. To Study Allergic Reactions From COVID Vaccine

NIH Creating Study Examining Pfizer Vaccine ReactionsThe National Institutes of Health is looking at why some people are allergic to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
What to Know About Allergic Reactions to the COVID-19 VaccineHere’s what you need to know about allergic reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine. Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story!
Hospital In Libertyville To Resume COVID Vaccinations After Temporary Pause When 4 Staffers Had Allergic ReactionsPfizer vaccinations resume tomorrow at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, after the hospital suspended administering the vaccine Friday night when four employees had varying reactions...