Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. To Study Allergic Reactions From COVID Vaccine

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:28s - Published
U.S. To Study Allergic Reactions From COVID VaccineU.S. To Study Allergic Reactions From COVID Vaccine

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

What reports of allergic reactions to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Alaska mean

As COVID-19 vaccinations roll out to more and more people, health authorities are keeping a close...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •UpworthyCBS NewsNYTimes.com


At least 4 people have had allergic reactions after Pfizer's vaccine, among hundreds of thousands who've been vaccinated. Here's what we know.

2 healthcare workers who had allergic reactions minutes after receiving Pfizer's vaccine in Alaska...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •Newsmax


CDC confirms COVID-19 vaccine allergic reactions, issues new guidance

The CDC said Saturday that it has learned of severe allergic reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine, and...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Jerusalem Post



Related videos from verified sources

NIH Creating Study Examining Pfizer Vaccine Reactions [Video]

NIH Creating Study Examining Pfizer Vaccine Reactions

The National Institutes of Health is looking at why some people are allergic to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:31Published
What to Know About Allergic Reactions to the COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

What to Know About Allergic Reactions to the COVID-19 Vaccine

Here’s what you need to know about allergic reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine. Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story!

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:56Published
Hospital In Libertyville To Resume COVID Vaccinations After Temporary Pause When 4 Staffers Had Allergic Reactions [Video]

Hospital In Libertyville To Resume COVID Vaccinations After Temporary Pause When 4 Staffers Had Allergic Reactions

Pfizer vaccinations resume tomorrow at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, after the hospital suspended administering the vaccine Friday night when four employees had varying reactions...

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 03:10Published