The collective also raise money for organisations covering subjects from domestic labour in Lebanon to African & Caribbean heritage women and girls affected by domestic and sexual violence.

From femicide, to trans rights to abortion rights, the group writes highly political messages to give, “women a way of feeling community”.

Feminist Collages London is is a branch of a movement that started in Paris in 2019 where activists paint letters on A4 sheets of paper and paste slogans on walls around the city.

A Minute Of Kindness: The Feminist Collages Popping Up On London Streets

- The method is papering walls with slogans.

So what we do is we raise awareness on different issues to do with women's rights but also queer rights.

And so we work with either what's happening in the news around the world or in the UK or more everyday kinds of sexism.

It was first just to raise awareness on the issue of femicide.

And then from there, it spread to different countries and France and then internationally.

And that's how the London branch got started.

It's a personal way to deal with issues, but also to form a community with other women and queer non-binary people.

And going out at night and doing these actions is us saying that we have the right to use the streets politically and to feel safe at night in the street.

So for women, it's a way of feeling a community, a feeling of community, because you feel like you're not alone.

So it helps to view personal issues as something more broad and systemic.