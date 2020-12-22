What life has been like on the European island with zero COVID cases

While Britons have been reeling after Boris Johnson was forced to cancel Christmas on Saturday, people in Svalbard, a cluster of islands between Norway and the North Pole, have endured no such turmoil.It’s because Svalbard is one of the few places on earth not to have had a single coronavirus case.While life has changed dramatically – and traumatically – for people elsewhere in Europe over the past nine months, Svalbard’s 2,300 inhabitants have been able to live relative normally.