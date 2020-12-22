Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid vaccine: How will Delhi airport store & transport doses? CEO explains

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 06:59s - Published
Covid vaccine: How will Delhi airport store & transport doses? CEO explains

Covid vaccine: How will Delhi airport store & transport doses? CEO explains

As rollout of Covid-19 vaccines seems to inch closer, Videh Jaipuriar, Chief Executive Officer, Delhi International Airport, briefed the media about facilities aimed at storing and transporting the inoculants.

He said that two cargo terminals at the airport have a combined capacity of 1.8 million metric tonnes which can be increased to 2.3 million metric tonnes.

He added that the airport has a network of cool chambers, dollys and containers which will ensure that the cold chain set up for the vaccine isn't broken at any point.

The airport has also developed an online truck management system to ensure smooth transportation of vaccine vials.

Watch the full video for more.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Biden poised to pick Connecticut schools chief Miguel Cardona as Education secretary, reports say

 Miguel Cardona would lead Biden's goal to reopen public schools in the first 100 days amid COVID-19. He's also expected to undo Betsy DeVos policies.
USATODAY.com

Covid-19: Stranded truckers worried they won't get home for Christmas

 Truckers stranded in Kent for a second night talk of their fears of not getting home for Christmas.
BBC News

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Expecting moderate fog in morning, dry weather conditions in Delhi-NCR: IMD [Video]

Expecting moderate fog in morning, dry weather conditions in Delhi-NCR: IMD

Speaking to ANI in the national capital on December 22, Additional DG of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Anand Sharma spoke on cold waves. Sharma said, "We are expecting dense fog in morning at isolated places in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. We expect dry weather conditions in North West region and plains. Cold wave conditions would continue at isolated places in East UP." "The minimum temperature in Delhi-NCR would be in the range of 4-5 degrees Celsius and maximum would be around 21-22 degrees Celsius. We are expecting moderate fog in the morning and dry weather conditions in Delhi-NCR," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:47Published

Indira Gandhi International Airport Indira Gandhi International Airport International airport in Delhi, India

No specific date given for vaccine re-distribution: Delhi International Airport CEO [Video]

No specific date given for vaccine re-distribution: Delhi International Airport CEO

Delhi International Airport (DIAL) CEO Videh Jaipuriar on redistribution of COVID-19 said there is no specific date has been given by the government for vaccine re-distribution. He said, "No specific date has been given for vaccine re-distribution. If you look at whatever is the govt line, sometimes in January 2021, COVID-19 vaccine should be available for redistribution."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:35Published
Delhi Airport cargo terminals equipped with cool chambers to handle COVID vaccines: CEO [Video]

Delhi Airport cargo terminals equipped with cool chambers to handle COVID vaccines: CEO

Delhi International Airport (DIAL) CEO Videh Jaipuriar on Project Sanjivani, related to handling and redistribution of COVID-19 vaccines said that both cargo terminals of Delhi Airport are equipped with cool chambers to handle the vaccines. He also added that, "We've made special arrangements for redistribution."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:02Published

Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Protests at Amritsar airport over re-testing of passengers from UK [Video]

Watch: Protests at Amritsar airport over re-testing of passengers from UK

Passengers arriving from the UK had to undergo Covid-19 test at the Amritsar airport. They were seen waiting in a long queue at the airport to get themselves tested. Passengers protested against..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:26Published
Joe Biden receives Covid-19 vaccine shot on live television, says 'nothing to worry about'|Oneindia [Video]

Joe Biden receives Covid-19 vaccine shot on live television, says 'nothing to worry about'|Oneindia

US President-elect Joe Biden received a Covid-19 vaccine live on television Monday in a campaign to boost Americans' confidence. The 78-year-old incoming president got the Pfizer vaccine at the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:15Published
UK passengers undergo re-test on arrival at Amritsar airport, kin protest [Video]

UK passengers undergo re-test on arrival at Amritsar airport, kin protest

Kin of passengers, who came from a flight from London, protested outside Amritsar airport on Dec 22. People waited outside airport for hours to receive their relatives. "Authorities are asking..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:51Published