Covid vaccine: How will Delhi airport store & transport doses? CEO explains

As rollout of Covid-19 vaccines seems to inch closer, Videh Jaipuriar, Chief Executive Officer, Delhi International Airport, briefed the media about facilities aimed at storing and transporting the inoculants.

He said that two cargo terminals at the airport have a combined capacity of 1.8 million metric tonnes which can be increased to 2.3 million metric tonnes.

He added that the airport has a network of cool chambers, dollys and containers which will ensure that the cold chain set up for the vaccine isn't broken at any point.

The airport has also developed an online truck management system to ensure smooth transportation of vaccine vials.

