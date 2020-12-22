Mom To Mom - Funfetti Dip

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 3 days ago

Today on Mom To Mom, we have a simple and easy snack your kids can dip into.

Today we are making Funfetti Dip.

I first learned about this at a kid's birthday party and ever since then, we just love it as a snack and it's really easy to do.

Basically, all you need are four ingredients.

You just need the funfetti cake mix, the cheesecake Jello, which you can also use Greek yogurt, but we personally love the cheesecake Jello, and you just make this accordingly.

Then you want to get some Cool Whip, it can be Cool Whip, whipped cream, however you desire but just as long as you have this to mix with all three, it's delicious.

First, you want to take your Jello and just follow the instructions on the back of the box.