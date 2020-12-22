Scientists Suspect the New Strain of Coronavirus Could Have Actually ‘Started in America’
Scientists Warn Children Are at Higher Risk of Being Infected by the New COVID Strain
Should Florida be concerned about 'more contagious' UK COVID variant?More than 40 countries are banning travelers from the United Kingdom as scientists track a new strain of COVID-19 that could be 70% more contagious.
WHO: Vaccine should stop new variant coronavirusScientists are looking to confirm vaccines will be effective against the new coronavirus strain.