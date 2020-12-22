Ditch toxic New Year's resolutions for a happy 2021

Ditch toxic New Year's resolutions to ensure you have a happy 2021, a motivational expert has suggested.



Related videos from verified sources BMW introduces festive infotainment start-up animations



BMW has a very special surprise in store for its drivers as the New Year dawns. Starting on 31 December, an animation can be played in the vehicle display -- a New Year’s message accompanied by some.. Credit: Automaker Footage Duration: 00:30 Published 38 minutes ago How has the COVID-19 pandemic changed our lives globally?



A look back at the impact of coronavirus in our 'Review of 2020' and how we enter 2021 with a new normal. Credit: Euronews English Duration: 03:00 Published 6 hours ago Daily Download: Nelly Teases 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' Performance



Nobody's more excited to ring in 2021 than Nelly, who told ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante what fans can expect from his performance on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve". Plus, Mariah Carey continues.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:53 Published 18 hours ago