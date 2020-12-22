Smokers speak of life after ditching cigarettes Video Credit: Yahoo Style - Duration: 02:18s - Published 2 days ago Smokers speak of life after ditching cigarettes Smokers have revealed how their lives have improved since quitting the habit.Early in the coronavirus pandemic, scientists and officials alike warned complications could be more severe in smokers, prompting around one million to ditch their cigarettes during the UK’s first lockdown.The ex-smokers have revealed how everything from their breathing to taste has improved, while one even said they found “freedom”.Saved money is another benefit, with the habit costing one smoker at least £12 ($16) a day.While coronavirus restrictions may mean in-person stop-smoking support is limited, help is still available virtually, with the NHS also listing its top tips.Credit: Action on Smoking and Health 0

