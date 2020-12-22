Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published 2 minutes ago

John Mulaney In Rehab For Booze And Cocaine

Comedian John Mulaney has checked himself into rehab for cocaine and alcohol abuse.

The New York Post's Page Six first broke the news that the comedian was entering a treatment facility for 60 days.

In past interviews, Mulaney revealed that he started drinking at the age of 13.

He later reportedly abusing drugs, including cocaine and prescription drugs.

Business Insider reports Mulaney later became sober when he was 23.

Representatives for Mulaney didn't immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.