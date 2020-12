UK says food plentiful, but supermarkets fret Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:11s - Published 7 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:11s - Published UK says food plentiful, but supermarkets fret The UK says shoppers shouldn't worry about food running short due to virus-related bans on freight coming into the country, but supermarkets remain concerned about the prospect of empty shelves. Julian Satterthwaite reports. 0

