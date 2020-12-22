Global  
 

Michel Barnier on Brexit deal: We are in a crucial moment

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Michel Barnier on Brexit deal: We are in a crucial moment

Michel Barnier on Brexit deal: We are in a crucial moment

EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said in Brussels on Tuesday that theBrexit talks were 'in a crucial moment' and that both sides were giving it a'final push'


Michel Barnier Michel Barnier French politician and EU negotiator

Brexit talks: 'Moment of truth' says Barnier as only a 'few hours left' to strike a deal [Video]

Brexit talks: 'Moment of truth' says Barnier as only a 'few hours left' to strike a deal

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator was addressing MEPs on Friday morning, as negotiators prepared to make a "last attempt", in his words, to break the deadlock.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:09Published
Brexit negotiations: Trade talks are at a 'moment of truth', EU's Barnier says [Video]

Brexit negotiations: Trade talks are at a 'moment of truth', EU's Barnier says

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:30Published

Johnson warns Brexit talks ‘looking difficult’ but discussions continue

 Boris Johnson has warned the prospect of agreeing a trade deal with the EU is “looking difficult”, as Brussels’ chief negotiator Michel Barnier said there..
WorldNews

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Rifts over fishing narrow in EU-UK talks [Video]

Rifts over fishing narrow in EU-UK talks

Britain and the European Union narrowed the gap on access to fish stocks from 2021 but the politically sensitive matter was still in the way of a new trade pact, Brussels sources said on Tuesday ahead of a Brexit update by their chief negotiator. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:20Published
France and UK could test stuck truck drivers [Video]

France and UK could test stuck truck drivers

[NFA] The UK government is working with France to find a way to lift border closures that have snarled one of Europe's most important trade routes just days before the Brexit cliff edge, Britain's interior minister, Priti Patel, said on Tuesday. Emily Wither reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:20Published

City of Brussels City of Brussels Capital of Belgium

Brussels' most sustainable pool is going down swimmingly [Video]

Brussels' most sustainable pool is going down swimmingly

The Free University of Brussels has created a pool that uses technology to help minimise its impact on the environment. It produces less CO2 emissions, uses less energy, less water and it's revolutionising the swimming experience.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 03:00Published

Brexit: Trade deal talks continue as negotiators fail to reach agreement

 The UK and EU resume negotiations in Brussels with 10 days to go until the transition period ends.
BBC News
UK and EU remain far apart after another day of post-Brexit trade talks [Video]

UK and EU remain far apart after another day of post-Brexit trade talks

Negotiators are meeting in Brussels this weekend ahead of a Sunday deadline called by the European Parliament.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:00Published

Delays in Brexit preparations risk ‘worst possible start’ to 2021, report warns

 Government delay in preparing Britain for the transition to Brexit risks “the worst possible start” to the new year for UK businesses and citizens, a House..
WorldNews

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

How did Merkel fair in Germany's last EU presidency with her as chancellor? [Video]

How did Merkel fair in Germany's last EU presidency with her as chancellor?

With Angela Merkel set to leave her position as German Chancellor next September, Euronews looks at how well she faired in the country's final six-month EU presidency under her stewardship.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:50Published

Russia sanctions EU over response to poisoning of Navalny

 Sanctions come after Navalny released a video in which an alleged FSB agent admits they placed poison in Navalny's underwear in August.
CBS News

UK-EU talks on post-Brexit trade deal ‘at a crucial moment’ – Barnier

Negotiators are making a “final push” to reach a post-Brexit trade deal, the European Union’s...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

‘The moment of truth’: UK and EU have just hours to reach Brexit deal, warns Barnier

‘The moment of truth’: UK and EU have just hours to reach Brexit deal, warns Barnier Michel Barnier has warned “just a few hours” remain for the UK and EU to reach a trading...
WorldNews - Published

Brexit: Just a few hours left to strike a trade deal, Barnier warns

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier has warned there are “just a few hours” left to strike a...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Barnier: Only hours left for a Brexit deal [Video]

Barnier: Only hours left for a Brexit deal

The European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier has warned that there are just a few hours left to agree a Brexit deal.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:32Published
MEPs approve no-deal preparations, but still favour Brexit agreement [Video]

MEPs approve no-deal preparations, but still favour Brexit agreement

Members of the European Parliament voted in favour of the Commission's no-deal Brexit contingency plans on Friday, but were still holding out hope that an agreement could be reached in time.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:09Published
Brexit: Just a few hours left to strike a trade deal, Barnier warns [Video]

Brexit: Just a few hours left to strike a trade deal, Barnier warns

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier has warned there are “just a few hours”left to strike a post-Brexit trade deal with the UK, as the two sides stand atthe “moment of truth”. As talks resumed..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:43Published