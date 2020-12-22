Michel Barnier on Brexit deal: We are in a crucial moment

EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said in Brussels on Tuesday that theBrexit talks were 'in a crucial moment' and that both sides were giving it a'final push'

Sanctions come after Navalny released a video in which an alleged FSB agent admits they placed poison in Navalny's underwear in August.

How did Merkel fair in Germany's last EU presidency with her as chancellor? With Angela Merkel set to leave her position as German Chancellor next September, Euronews looks at how well she faired in the country's final six-month EU presidency under her stewardship.

Government delay in preparing Britain for the transition to Brexit risks “the worst possible start” to the new year for UK businesses and citizens, a House..

UK and EU remain far apart after another day of post-Brexit trade talks Negotiators are meeting in Brussels this weekend ahead of a Sunday deadline called by the European Parliament.

The UK and EU resume negotiations in Brussels with 10 days to go until the transition period ends.

Brussels' most sustainable pool is going down swimmingly The Free University of Brussels has created a pool that uses technology to help minimise its impact on the environment. It produces less CO2 emissions, uses less energy, less water and it's revolutionising the swimming experience.

France and UK could test stuck truck drivers [NFA] The UK government is working with France to find a way to lift border closures that have snarled one of Europe's most important trade routes just days before the Brexit cliff edge, Britain's interior minister, Priti Patel, said on Tuesday. Emily Wither reports.

Rifts over fishing narrow in EU-UK talks Britain and the European Union narrowed the gap on access to fish stocks from 2021 but the politically sensitive matter was still in the way of a new trade pact, Brussels sources said on Tuesday ahead of a Brexit update by their chief negotiator. Francis Maguire reports.

Boris Johnson has warned the prospect of agreeing a trade deal with the EU is “looking difficult”, as Brussels’ chief negotiator Michel Barnier said there..

Brexit talks: 'Moment of truth' says Barnier as only a 'few hours left' to strike a deal The EU's chief Brexit negotiator was addressing MEPs on Friday morning, as negotiators prepared to make a "last attempt", in his words, to break the deadlock.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier has warned there are “just a few hours” left to strike a...

Michel Barnier has warned “just a few hours” remain for the UK and EU to reach a trading...