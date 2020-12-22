Michel Barnier on Brexit deal: We are in a crucial moment

Britain and the European Union narrowed the gap on access to fish stocks from 2021 but the politically sensitive matter was still in the way of a new trade pact, Brussels sources said on Tuesday ahead of a Brexit update by their chief negotiator. Francis Maguire reports.
[NFA] The UK government is working with France to find a way to lift border closures that have snarled one of Europe's most important trade routes just days before the Brexit cliff edge, Britain's interior minister, Priti Patel, said on Tuesday. Emily Wither reports.
The Free University of Brussels has created a pool that uses technology to help minimise its impact on the environment. It produces less CO2 emissions, uses less energy, less water and it's revolutionising the swimming experience.
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 03:00Published