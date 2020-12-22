Global  
 

Shia LaBeouf dropped from Netflix awards campaign amid abuse allegations

Shia LaBeouf has been dropped from Netflix's awards campaign amid allegations of his abuse.


Shia LaBeouf has been removed from Netflix's awards consideration page for its movie "Pieces of a Woman." LaBeouf does not feature in stills from the movie. His name has been removed from the description on the awards page. The changes have come after FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf. FKA Twigs alleges LaBeouf physically, emotionally, and sexually abused her.

Shia LaBeouf has been photographed romancing actress Margaret Qualley amid a sexual battery lawsuit from his ex-girlfriend, FKA Twigs.

