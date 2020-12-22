Shia LaBeouf dropped from Netflix awards campaign amid abuse allegations
Shia LaBeouf dropped from Netflix awards campaign amid abuse allegations
Shia LaBeouf has been dropped from Netflix's awards campaign amid allegations of his abuse.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Netflix Removes Shia LeBeouf From Awards Campaign Shia LaBeouf has been removed from Netflix's awards consideration page for its movie "Pieces of a Woman." LaBeouf does not feature in stills from the movie. His name has been removed from the description on the awards page. The changes have come after FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf. FKA Twigs alleges LaBeouf physically, emotionally, and sexually abused her. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:31 Published on January 1, 1970 Shia LaBeouf romancing Margaret Qualley Shia LaBeouf has been photographed romancing actress Margaret Qualley amid a sexual battery lawsuit from his ex-girlfriend, FKA Twigs. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published on January 1, 1970
George Clooney reflects on his long career Oscar winner George Clooney is the star and director of a new Netflix movie, "The Midnight Sky." "CBS Sunday Morning" correspondent Tracy Smith recently visited..
CBS News
28 minutes ago
Related news from verified sources
Netflix is no longer supporting Shia LaBeouf for awards consideration for his performance in the...
Just Jared - Published
14 hours ago Also reported by •
E! Online • OK! Magazine
Related videos from verified sources
Hollywood Turns On Shia "Honey Boy" director Alma Har'el has released a statement in support of FKA Twigs after her allegations of domestic violence against Shia LaBeouf. According to Business Insider, Twigs met LaBeouf on.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:30 Published 4 days ago