Principal gets "A" grade

Years for educators, it's nice to get some recognition for a job well done.

That's the case for one st.

Joseph principal, who just found out he's an award winner.

Here's kq2's alan van zandt with the story.

<<kq2's alan van zandt reports: it's rare when school administrators actually encourage their students to act up.(nat: "you are going to cheer and shout and hollar"but that was the case monday morning at pickett elementary school to celebrate their principal john davidson(nat: he was selected as the distinguished principal for the northwest region.")the missouri association of elementary school principals are recognizing davidson for his work at pickett.

And from the response of his students, the award was well received.

(nat cheering(davidson has been principal at pickett since 2015 and he will now represent the statewide organization at; the national association of elementary school principals nationwide celebration to be held in october in washington d.c.

