Is This The End Of Johnny Depp's Career?

Johnny Depp lost his libel case against a British tabloid that had labeled him a "wife beater" in an article about his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Business Insider reports that Christian Dior has kept Depp as the face of its men's fragrance.

But it is not airing ads in conservative markets.

In May, Depp is set to go to trial again in a defamation case against Heard over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post suggesting he abused her.

After that verdict, a branding expert said Depp's career would be "over."


