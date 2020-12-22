What Provisions Are Included In The Omnibus Spending Bill?
The long-awaited COVID relief bill passed by Congress.
Business Insider reports there were a lot of provisions that had nothing to do with COVID relief.
The bill includes $2 billion for the Space Force.
There is also a tax break for racehorse owners.
$35 million is to be set aside for sexual-abstinence schemes.
Illegal streaming is now a felony.