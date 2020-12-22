Global  
 

What Provisions Are Included In The Omnibus Spending Bill?

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published
The long-awaited COVID relief bill passed by Congress.

Business Insider reports there were a lot of provisions that had nothing to do with COVID relief.

The bill includes $2 billion for the Space Force.

There is also a tax break for racehorse owners.

$35 million is to be set aside for sexual-abstinence schemes.

Illegal streaming is now a felony.


