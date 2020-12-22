Global  
 

Thune Not In Favor Of Senate Overturning Election

CNN Reports that House Republicans met with Donald Trump and VP Mike Pence.

They discussed their plan to overturn the Electoral College votes in January.

Senate Majority whip John Thune slammed their efforts.

"I think the thing they got to remember is, it's not going anywhere." Indiana Congressman Mo Brooks believes "we have multiple senators, and the question is not if but how many." Georgia Rep.

Jody Hice said he would lead an objection to Georgia's electors on Jan.

6th.


