Reporter Update: City Leaders Worry As Hundreds Of Jobs Could Be Lost Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:36s - Published 3 minutes ago Reporter Update: City Leaders Worry As Hundreds Of Jobs Could Be Lost KDKA's Lindsay Ward is getting reaction from city leaders as they worry about possibly having to cut jobs. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Reporter Update: Pittsburgh Public Safety Jobs Could Be In Jeopardy



Hundreds of jobs in the city of Pittsburgh could be in jeopardy. Millions of dollars in federal funding is needed; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:47 Published on November 20, 2020