ITBP organises cyclothon under 'Fit India Campaign' in Leh

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:12s - Published
A cyclothon was organised by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in Leh on December 22.

It was held at 11,500 feet under 'Fit India Campaign'.

Lok Sabha MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal flagged off the cyclothon.

The purpose of the event is to keep jawans fit in the areas where temperature is less than -20 degrees.


