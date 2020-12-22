ITBP organises cyclothon under 'Fit India Campaign' in Leh

Director-General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), SS Deswal said that capacity of beds will increase up to 3,000 at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in Delhi's Chhatarpur. ITBP DG SS Deswal said, "We will expand the operational capacity of beds from 2,000 to 3,000, for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in Delhi-NCR. These added beds will also include oxygen supply facility. There are nearly 550 patients admitted and patients admitted here are those who can't afford private and high-end hospitals."
Leh recorded a freezing -18 degrees Celsius night temperature which is the coldest of the season. The dripping temperature poses a lot of difficulties and challenges in the daily lives of the people living in Leh, Ladakh. The majority of the households, specially belonging to the rural areas depend on the traditional heating system using wood and dry dung fuel to battle the freezing cold winter. LPG run heaters, kerosene and even electric heaters are also majorly used. Despite the freezing cold weather, the silver lining for which all the Ladakhis look forward to is the formation of ice rings on the water bodies during the winter. Despite chilly weather, sports enthusiasts reach Leh for sports activities such as ice skating and ice hockey. Ice hockey has become a major sport in Ladakh in the last decade and is enjoyed and loved by people from the all over Ladakh.
The whole world knows Ladakh has become union territory and people of Ladakh have accepted it, said Ladakh BJP president Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on November 14 after Twitter showed Leh as a part of Jammu and Kashmir instead of Ladakh. "I welcome the steps taken by the central government, because after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of J-K, Twitter should know about the areas and where it is located. Anyone writes anything the decision cannot be changed because whole world knows that Ladakh has become a union territory," Earlier, the government of India has issued notice to Twitter for showing Leh as a part of Jammu and Kashmir instead of Ladakh.