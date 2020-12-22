Keeping good working relationship with farmer leaders: Delhi CP

Global  
 

Speaking to ANI in the national capital on December 22, Delhi Commissioner of Police, SN Shrivastava spoke on law and order situation amid farmers protest.

CP Shrivastava said, "Four Delhi borders with the neighbouring states that have been blocked by the agitating farmers.

A large number of farmers have gathered there and accordingly we have made very sound police arrangement to ensure that law and order is maintained." "I can say with satisfaction that they are maintaining good health as well as good morale and doing very fine duty," he added.

"We are keeping a good working relationship with the farmer leaders so as to see that everything goes well.

This is helpful for us to get regular information," Delhi CP further stated.


