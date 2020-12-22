Tuesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

Leading the group were shares of Gamestop, up about 23.1% and shares of Rent-a-center up about 2.3% on the day.

In trading on Tuesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.5%.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, up on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led by Aemetis, trading up by about 33.3% and Clean Energy Fuels, trading up by about 17.4% on Tuesday.