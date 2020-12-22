Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.5%.

Leading the group were shares of Gamestop, up about 23.1% and shares of Rent-a-center up about 2.3% on the day.

In trading on Tuesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.5%.

Leading the group were shares of Gamestop, up about 23.1% and shares of Rent-a-center up about 2.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, up on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led by Aemetis, trading up by about 33.3% and Clean Energy Fuels, trading up by about 17.4% on Tuesday.




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Friday Sector Leaders: Metals Fabrication & Products, Music & Electronics Stores [Video]

Friday Sector Leaders: Metals Fabrication & Products, Music & Electronics Stores

In trading on Friday, metals fabrication & products shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.8%. Leading the group were shares of Aqua Metals, up about 31.2% and shares of Ferroglobe up..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Sporting Goods & Activities [Video]

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Sporting Goods & Activities

In trading on Wednesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.5%. Leading the group were shares of Conns, up about 5% and shares of Systemax up about 1.2%..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Home Furnishings & Improvement Stocks [Video]

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Home Furnishings & Improvement Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.7%. Leading the group were shares of Harmony Gold Mining, up about 6.2% and shares of Silvercorp Metals up..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published