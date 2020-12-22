Ivanka Trump Helps Out At SW Dade Food Distribution
Frances Wang reports Ivanka Trump has been involved with Farmers to Families since its inception.
412 Food Rescue & PAART Event412 Food Rescue and Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue Team helped those in need during a food distribution at Heinz Field.
Several Organizations Join Forces For Food Distribution For Those In NeedThe distribution was organized by the Share Food Program as well as several other organizations.
Drive-thru distribution held for families in Lake Worth BeachOver 500 families were expected to receive gifts and food.