NBA Considers Expansion, Commissioner Adam Silver Says

On Dec.

21, Silver told the media that COVID-19 has caused the league to re-examine the possibility of future expansion.

I think I've always said that it's sort of the manifest destiny of the league that you expand at some point, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, via statement.

I'd say it's caused us to maybe dust off some of the analyses on the economic and competitive impacts of expansion.

Though expansion is not currently "on the front burner," Silver is "very appreciative of the markets that have indicated an interest in having an NBA team.".

Silver also addressed whether the NBA would return to a bubble for the playoffs next year.

It's our hope that given the planned rollout of the vaccine that we'll be going in the other direction, that it'll become increasingly more likely that there will be a return to a home-court advantage, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, via statement.

The new season kicks off Dec.

22