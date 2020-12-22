Global  
 

Here Are Some of the Unhealthiest Holiday Menu Items at Fast-Food Chains

'Eat This, Not That!'

Compiled a list of some of the worst holiday fast-food indulgences and their nutritional values.

Here are a few holiday menu items you may want to reconsider ordering.

Starbucks Snowman Cookie, Per cookie: 390 calories, 23 g fat (14 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 140 mg sodium, 45 g carbs (1 g fiber, 23 g sugar), 4 g protein.

McDonald's Holiday Pie, Per pie: 260 calories, 12 g fat (6 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 150 mg sodium, 32 g carbs (4 g fiber, 12 g sugar), 3 g protein.

Dunkin' Peppermint Mocha Swirl Frozen Chocolate, Per large: 910 calories, 18 g fat (13 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 370 mg sodium, 177 g carbs (4 g fiber, 163 g sugar), 10 g protein.

Krispy Kreme Gingerbread Original Filled Cheesecake Donut, Per donut: 260 calories, 13 g fat (6 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 140 mg sodium, 32 g carbs (


