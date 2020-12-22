Global  
 

Child Victim Of Gun Violence In Hospital Gets Visit From Spiderman, Other Cartoon Characters

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago
Clareon Williams Jr. is only five years old and will spend Christmas recovering from gunshot wounds.

He is an innocent victim of Chicago's gun violence.

But he got a holiday surprise when Spiderman, Superman, Batman and other superheroes went to Comer Children's Hospital.


