Child Victim Of Gun Violence In Hospital Gets Visit From Spiderman, Other Cartoon Characters

Clareon Williams Jr. is only five years old and will spend Christmas recovering from gunshot wounds.

He is an innocent victim of Chicago's gun violence.

But he got a holiday surprise when Spiderman, Superman, Batman and other superheroes went to Comer Children's Hospital.