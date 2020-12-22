Global  
 

Dow Analyst Moves: MRK

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Merck is the #9 analyst pick.

Merck also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #97 spot out of 500.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Merck is lower by about 13.1%.




