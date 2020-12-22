Major Retailers Reveal Christmas Eve Hours
2020 has been a year like no other because of the pandemic, but hours of operation on Christmas Eve at most stores will be similar to what they were last year.
3 County-Sponsored COVID-19 Testing Sites In Camden County Will Be Open On New Year's EveAll six of the county's testing sites will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year's Day.
Church Implementing New Safety Measures To Keep Traditional Christmas Eve ServiceChurch Implementing New Safety Measures To Keep Traditional Christmas Eve Service
2020 Fantasy of Lights to open earlier through Christmas EveStarting immediately, Blue Jacket's Fantasy of Lights for 2020 will be open to patrons at 5:30 p.m. through Christmas Eve. The Fantasy of Lights event is held in Franke Park and is a two-mile route..