Midtown Carnivores: Where NYC Goes to Get Earth's Most Fascinating Flora

“Carnivorous plants have always been a source of fascination for people, I think because we’re used to a very certain order of things in nature, with animals eating plants.

And I think that reversal is something that really captivates us because it completely confounds expectations of nature.” Jonathan Kui is the sole proprietor of Midtown Carnivores, a registered plant nursery in New York City that specializes in carnivorous plants.

From the commonly known Venus fly traps, to the less-so North American pitcher plants, his backyard is full of these unique plants that are both mind-boggling to look at and to learn about.

After receiving becoming interested in carnivorous plants as a child, he’s since bec...