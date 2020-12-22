ANCHORING: 9 AM GDK entertainment

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 4 minutes ago

C1 3 with a new song called "afterglow."

L3: entertainment news white ed sheeran releases new song 'afterglow' he released it early monday, with an accompanying performance video.

It's the 29-year-old's first release since becoming a father..

He and his wife cherry seaborn welcomed their daughter, lyra antarctica, in august.

Sheeran teased the track's release on social media sunday, writing quote "11 a-m g-m-t tomorrow.

A christmas present."

The post included the song's cover art.

A new sci-fi adventure debuting this week takes place 30 years in the future, but its precarious balance between hope and despair may seem all too current.

David daniel has a look.

L3: hollywood minute white new on video: george clooney's "the midnight sky" courtesy netflix l3: hollywood minute white david oyelowo "tom" l3: hollywood minute white new on video: george clooney's "the midnight sky" courtesy netflix l3: hollywood minute white new on video: george clooney's "the midnight sky" courtesy netflix "hello, aether.

This is barbeau observatory.

Are you receiving this?

Is anyone out there?"

George clooney tries to warn a spaceship crew they're returning to a dying planet in "the midnight sky."

The directo and star says he pitched the project pre- pandemic.

"then covid came in.

And suddenly we realized that the story was really about our inability to communicate with one another, our inability to get home, and close to people that we love -- and how deeply we need that."

"we're not receiving anything."

"that puts our last contact with mission control at..."

"three weeks."

"why is it so quiet?"

Felicity jones and david oyelowo lead the crew, who've been looking for humanity's next home.

"in our galaxy alone, there are billions of stars.

At least one of them has the potential to support life."

"the stakes are very high, but they are also personal."

For the crew, including tiffany boone, that meant training.

"the first day that i went to, like, actual stunt training, i nearly passed out.

Like, i was like 'oh, okay -- this is way harder than i thought it was gonna be!'" no one said the end of the world would be easy.

"you know, it's not a film about regret: it is a film about redemption."

"that's why i have to contact them."

"before it's too late."

In hollywood, i'm david daniel.

L3: entertainment news white "monster hunter" debuts in first at box office speaking of movies..

"monster hunter" the videogame is now "monster hunter" the number one movie.

It the top spot at the weekend box office with a two- point-two million dollar debut.

The reigning box office champ "the croods: a new age" slipped to second place after three weeks at number one.

The animated comedy earned two million dollars.

The thriller "fatale" opened in third place with 850-thousand dollars.

