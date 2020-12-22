2020 was the year Thailand's anti-government protests got real
Incredible footage shows the highlights from anti-government protests that have erupted across Thailand this year.
Thais vote in first local elections since 2014 coupSunday’s polls come amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and ongoing youth protests against Prayuth Chan-ocha’s government.
Thai protesters scuffle with police following arrests of activists