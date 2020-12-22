Gov. Baker Announces Additional COVID-19 Restrictions To Begin After Christmas

Keller @ Large: Poll Shows Strong Support For COVID Restrictions In Mass.



Jon Keller said Gov. Charlie Baker's tough calls are exactly what most of the public seems to want him to do. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:52 Published 2 weeks ago

Gov. Baker Announces Massachusetts Is Constructing A New Field Hospital in Lowell



In his press conference on Thursday, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said the state is constructing a second field hospital as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the state. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:49 Published 3 weeks ago