Gov. Baker Announces Additional COVID-19 Restrictions To Begin After Christmas
Massachusetts Gov.
Charlie Baker provided an update on the state's coronavirus response.
Keller @ Large: Poll Shows Strong Support For COVID Restrictions In Mass.Jon Keller said Gov. Charlie Baker's tough calls are exactly what most of the public seems to want him to do.
Gov. Baker Announces Massachusetts Is Constructing A New Field Hospital in LowellIn his press conference on Thursday, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said the state is constructing a second field hospital as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the state.
Massachusetts Not Planning Any Additional Closures, RestrictionsGov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday people would be given clear notice before anything new goes into effect.