Is Juju Smith-Schuster's Personality Starting to Overshadow His Play? Video Credit: Sports Illustrated - Duration: 02:33s - Published 4 minutes ago Is Juju Smith-Schuster's Personality Starting to Overshadow His Play? Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he will talk to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster about dancing at midfield on opposing team's logos. 0

